The Wheel of Time: Season Three; Five Join Cast of Fantasy Series on Prime Video

The Wheel of Time returns next month with its third season, and Prime Video has announced five new additions to the cast of the fantasy series.

Isabella Bucceri, Nukâka Coster-Waldau, Salóme Gunnarsdóttir, Björn Landberg, and Synnøve Macody Lund have joined the series, which already stars Rosamund Pike, Josh Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden, and Daniel Henney.

The series is set in a world where magic exists, but only a few possess the power to use it. Prime Video revealed more about the new additions’ roles in a press release.

“Today, Prime Video announced that Isabella Bucceri, Nukâka Coster-Waldau, Salóme Gunnarsdóttir, Björn Landberg, and Synnøve Macody Lund have joined the cast for the series’ highly anticipated third season, premiering globally March 13, 2025 on Prime Video. This news also marks the new year’s return of #WOTWednesdays, a fan-favorite weekly reveal of news and assets leading up to the show’s season premiere. The Wheel of Time is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, and is based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling and epic fantasy book series of the same name. Isabella Bucceri (Finally Me, Everything in Between) plays ‘Faile Bashere,’ a Saldaean ‘Hunter of the Horn,’ whose efforts to locate a treasured relic have led her to The Two Rivers. Nukâka Coster-Waldau (Thin Ice, Anori) portrays eldest Wise One, ‘Bair,’ the most respected member of the Taardad Aiel. Her authority and wisdom are held in higher regard even than that of the Clan Chief. Along with being able to channel the One Power, she has access to an even more mystical ability. Salóme Gunnarsdóttir (The Lazarus Project, Justice League) plays ‘Melaine,’ a Wise One of the Taardad Aiel. Despite not being able to channel, she is able to access a more mystical power. Björn Landberg (German series Galileo Mystery, Unter uns) is ‘Rhuarc,’ the well-respected Clan Chief of the Taardad Aiel. Having passed the trial of Rhuidean to become Chief, he is one of the few Aiel who knows what lies within the fog, though he is forbidden to speak of it. Synnøve Macody Lund (Ragnarok, Saw X) plays ‘Melindhra,’ a Malkieri survivor who was taken in and raised by the Taardad Aiel.”

The Wheel of Time returns on March 13th. Check out a preview for season three below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Prime Video series? Do you plan to watch season three?