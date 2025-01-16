Big Boys: Season Three; UK Comedy Series Renewed for Final Season

Big Boys will have one more season before its end. Channel 4 has renewed the comedy series for a third season. The first two seasons aired on Hulu in the US, and the streaming service will likely pick up season three.

Dylan Llewellyn, Jon Pointing, Camille Coduri, Katy Wix, Izuka Hoyle, Olisa Odele, Harriet Webb, Annette Badland, and Jack Rooke star in the series, which follows a group of friends attending college with all its ups and downs. Season three covers their last year together before adult life begins.

Channel 4 revealed the following about the renewal and the final season in a press release:

“Channel 4 announced today that the critically acclaimed hit comedy Big Boys, produced by Roughcut TV, will be back on our screens in February for a third and final series. BAFTA-winning writer and creator, Jack Rooke, said: “Ten years ago I took a rather ramshackle comedy-theatre hour about grief and friendship to a damp cave at the Edinburgh Fringe and never thought a decade later it’d be a silly, sweet lil sitcom about a lad’s lad and a dweeby gay becoming best mates. My therapist (a close lesbian friend) suggested that Big Boys is subconsciously about me not being able to say a proper goodbye to certain people or periods of my life, and so to give this show a final send-off is a huge honour. I’ve known the ending since the pilot, and I hope it still represents those first Edinburgh shows but also the collaborative genius of our incredible cast, crew and creative team. I’ll be indebted to them always for giving me the funniest, happiest years making Big Boys 1-3. Thank you!” Series three will see our gang enter their final year at Brent Uni, with all the ups and downs of dissertations, deadlines, dating and the devastating departure of Louis Walsh from The X-Factor (for Jack anyway!) Peggy and Shannon embark on new romances and never-ending nappy changes, whilst Jack and Danny’s friendship is tested to its limits as they realise proper adult life is coming. Will the boys still choose each other like before, or will this be the end of the road? Big Boys is created and written by Jack Rooke, executive produced by Jack Rooke, Jim Archer, Ash Atalla and Alex Smith for Roughcut TV, directed by Jim Archer and produced by Bertie Peek. It was commissioned for Channel 4 by Charlie Perkins, Head of Comedy and Joe Hullait, Commissioning Executive for Comedy. Big Boys aired to critical acclaim in 2022 and earned Jack a spot on the prestigious BAFTA Breakthrough programme alongside receiving multiple BAFTA nominations across series 1. Big Boys series 2 won Jack Best Comedy Writer at 2024’s BAFTA Craft Awards and Best Comedy Writer at The Royal Television Society awards 2024. The show has also been presented with comedy awards at the South Bank Sky Arts Awards, Edinburgh TV Festival and Writers Guild of Great Britain.”

The trailer and more photos for season three of Big Boys are below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this UK comedy series? Have you watched it on Hulu? Will you watch season three?