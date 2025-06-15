Reacher: Season Four; Prime Video Casts Eight in Action Series Starring Alan Ritchson

Reacher is gearing up for its fourth season, and eight new faces will appear alongside Alan Ritchson in the action drama. The Prime Video series was renewed in October ahead of its season three release in February.

According to Deadline, Jay Baruchel, Sydelle Noel, Agnez Mo, Anggun, Kevin Weisman, Marc Blucas, Kevin Corrigan, and Kathleen Robertson have joined the cast of the series.

The plot for season four and the roles the new additions will play were revealed as follows:

“The new installment is based on the 2009 novel Gone Tomorrow, the 13th book in Child’s Jack Reacher series. In it, when a chance encounter with a distraught stranger on a train goes horribly wrong, Jack Reacher (Ritchson) is drawn into a complex and deadly game that pits him against ruthless foes from the highest echelons of power. Baruchel will play Jacob Merrick, a small-town policeman. Noel will play Tamara Green, a detective with the Philadelphia police department. Mo will play Lila Hoth, a young Indonesian woman who, along with her mother, Amisha Hoth (Anggun), come to Philly to track down Lila’s American biological father. Corrigan will play Detective Docherty, Tamara’s partner. Weisman will play Russell Plum, a freelance journalist in Washington DC who has been surveilling a suspected CIA Black Site. Blucas will play John Samson, a U.S. Congressman. Robertson will play his wife, Elsbeth Samson.”

The premiere date for season four of Reacher will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Prime Video series? Do you plan to watch season four?