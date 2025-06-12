SkyMed: Season Four Renewal Announced for Paramount+ Medical Drama Series

SkyMed will take to the skies in Canada for more rescues. Paramount+ has renewed the medical drama for a fourth season.



Natasha Calis, Morgan Holmstrom, Mercedes Morris, Sydney Khune, and Aaron Ashmore are confirmed to return for the season, with filming of episodes set to take place later this summer. Season three arrived in May.

Paramount+ revealed the following about the show’s renewal:

“Paramount+ announced today the renewal for Season 4 of its original series SKYMED. The hit medical drama follows the triumphs and tribulations of young medics and pilots who fly air ambulances across the remote skies of Northern Canada, weaving together intense journeys with jaw-dropping medical rescues 20,000 feet in the air in the most remote conditions. The eight-episode season begins production later this summer and will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States, Canada, Latin America and Brazil, UK, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

Returning to SKYMED are series regulars Natasha Calis (Nurses) as Hayley, Morgan Holmstrom (Outlander) as Crystal, Mercedes Morris (Ghosts) as Lexi, Sydney Kuhne (Ginny & Georgia) as Stef and Aaron Ashmore (Ginny & Georgia) as Wheezer. Additional casting announcements will be made in the future.

SKYMED Season 4 will be produced by Piazza Entertainment in association with Paramount+ in Canada and CBS Studios. The series was created by Julie Puckrin and inspired by her sister and brother-in-law, who met flying air ambulances. Puckrin also serves as executive producer, along with Gillian Hormel and Vanessa Piazza. From Manitoba, Rhonda Baker and Carrie Wilkins serve as producers. SKYMED is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.”

The premiere date for season four will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch more of SkyMed when it returns?