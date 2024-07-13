Sweetpea: Starz Picks Up Dark Comedy Thriller Series Starring Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets)

Sweetpea is headed to Starz. Inspired by C.J. Skuse’s cult-favorite novel, the dark comedy thriller will star Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets) and arrive on the cable network later this year.

With a cast that also features Nicôle Lecky, Jon Pointing, Calam Lynch, Leah Harvey, Jeremy Swift, and Dustin Demri-Burns, the six-episode series will follow a quiet wallflower who develops a vengeful and intoxicatingly liberating taste for murder.

Starz revealed more about the series in a press release.

STARZ has acquired the U.S. and Canada rights to the deviously twisted coming-of-‘rage’ story “Sweetpea,” starring Ella Purnell (“Yellowjackets,” “Fallout,” “Sweetbitter”) who will also serve as executive producer. Purnell stars as Rhiannon, a quiet wallflower who develops a vengeful and intoxicatingly liberating taste for murder. “Sweetpea” is produced by See-Saw Films and fanboy in association with Sky Studios. The six-part series was acquired directly from Sky Studios and is set to debut in 2024 as a STARZ original in the U.S. and Canada. “We’re excited to partner again with Ella Purnell and Sky Studios on such a fresh, boundary-breaking story,” said Alison Hoffman, President of Domestic Networks, STARZ. “This darkly-comedic tale of revenge is sure to thrill viewers, as is Ella’s performance as a woman who finds her voice and claims her agency in ways that are devious and shocking.” Rhiannon Lewis doesn’t make much of an impression – people walk past her in the street without a second glance. She’s continually overlooked for a promotion at work, the guy she likes won’t commit, and her dad is really, really sick. Then everything in her life turns upside down. Rhiannon is pushed over the edge and loses control. Suddenly the wallflower is gone, and in its place is a young woman capable of anything… Rhiannon’s life transforms as she steps into a new, intoxicating power, but can she keep her killer secret? The ensemble cast includes Nicôle Lecky (“Mood,” “Sense8”) as Julia, Jon Pointing (Big Boys, Smothered) as Craig, Calam Lynch (“Bridgerton”) as AJ, Leah Harvey (“Foundation”) as Marina. Also starring Jeremy Swift (“Ted Lasso”) as Norman and Dustin Demri-Burns (“Slow Horses”) as Jeff. The series is adapted from C.J. Skuse’s cult novel of the same name by writer and Executive Producer Kirstie Swain (Pure), alongside Krissie Ducker (“Killing Eve”), Laura Jayne Tunbridge and Selina Lim (Sex Education, Hanna). The series is directed by award-winning director Ella Jones (The Baby, Back To Life), who also serves as Executive Producer. Sweetpea is produced by See-Saw Films and fanboy in association with Sky Studios. The series was originally commissioned by Sky Studios for Sky across Europe. Commissioning Editor, Manpreet Dosanjh, is Executive Producer for Sky Studios. Executive Producer for fanboy is Patrick Walters (Heartstopper), and Executive Producers for See- Saw Films are Helen Gregory, Iain Canning, and Emile Sherman. Ella Purnell also serves as Executive Producer. Zorana Piggott (Heartstopper) is the Series Producer.

The premiere date for Sweetpea will be announced later.

