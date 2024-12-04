Sweetpea: Season Two Renewal Revealed for Sky and Starz Comedy Thriller Series

Sweetpea will return for a second season. Sky and Starz renewed the comedy thriller just two months after its premiere on the US cable network.

Ella Purnell, Nicôle Lecky, Jon Pointing, Calam Lynch, Leah Harvey, Jeremy Swift, and Dustin Demri-Burns star in the series, which follows quiet teen Rhiannon Lewis (Purnell) as she turns from wallflower to murderer. Season two will follow her as she continues to kill.

Purnell said the following about the series’ renewal:

“Being part of Rhiannon’s coming-of-rage journey has been a career highlight for me, and to see fans engage with and relate to our oddball Rhiannon, in all her complexity, feels truly special. I cannot wait for audiences to see what she does next. Stay tuned.”

Alison Hoffman, President of STARZ Networks, also said the following about the series:

“Ella Purnell’s killer performance captured the journey of a woman finally finding her voice, and we’re thrilled with the response from critics and viewers. Sweetpea’s unique take on female agency is a perfect complement to STARZ’s slate of programming for women. We’re pleased to continue our partnership with Sky Studios and Ella Purnell in bringing another season of this addictive series to U.S. audiences.”

The premiere date for season two of Sweetpea will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Starz series? Do you plan to watch season two when it arrives?