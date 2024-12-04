The Recruit: Season Two Premiere Date and Photos Released for Netflix’s Espionage Series Starring Noah Centineo

The Recruit is finally returning to Netflix. The streaming service has announced a January premiere date for season two of the spy series with the release of several first-look photos.

Noah Centineo, Laura Haddock, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Daniel Quincy Annoh, Kristian Bruun, Vondie Curtis Hall, Byron Mann, Angel Parker, Teo Yoo, and Kaylah Zander star in the series, which has CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks (Centineo) dealing with a new conspiracy in South Korea.

James Purefoy, Brooke Smith, Devika Bhise, Felix Solis, Young-Ah Kim, Do Hyun Shin, Sanghee Lee, Omar Maskati, and Alana Hawley Purvis were added to the cast for season two.

Creator, showrunner, and executive producer Alexi Hawley of The Recruit teased the following about season two, per Tudum:

“Owen rolls into this season basically screwed. Owen knows that if he does not walk away with a win this season, his career is going to be over. He might go to prison. Depending on what people are into, they can show up this season for the big, flashy, splashy action stuff, but they can also be on a journey with this guy who’s just trying to fix something that he broke.”

The six-episode second season arrives on January 30th. More photos for the season are below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season two?