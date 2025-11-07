Power Book III: Raising Kanan; Season Five; Starz Releases Final Season Teaser

Power Book III: Raising Kanan will return in 2026 with its fifth and final season, and viewers are getting a look at what is ahead for the Power spin-off series. Starz has released a teaser for the show’s final season.

Patina Miller, Mekai Curtis, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Tony Danza, Wendell Pierce, Erika Woods, Pardison Fontaine, Chris Redd, Sibongile Mlambo, and Paul Ben-Victor star in the series, which follows the early days of Kanan Stark in the 1990s.

Starz shared the following about the series’ final season:

“Over the last two seasons of “Raising Kanan,” Kanan Stark has slowly learned the truth about not only his mother, but also himself. It has been a tortuous journey for him and everyone around him. With each new revelation, Kanan has been forced to confront his family’s seemingly never-ending web of secrets and lies. He has spent much of this time in a state of denial, but now, Kanan’s blinders are finally off, and he doesn’t like what he sees. In season five, Kanan finds himself grappling with the very notions of right and wrong. Good and evil. Fidelity and disloyalty. And he’s not alone. Every member of the Thomas family must confront an existential crisis that challenges their very identity. Whether it’s Marvin, who’s still trying to redeem himself, or Raq, who’s finally coming clean, or Lou, who’s wrestling with his own evil, or Jukebox, who’s simply trying to break free from her family’s pathology, they are all attempting to redefine and reinvent themselves. They won’t all be able to complete this intensely personal quest, but for those who do, the destination may reveal the most terrifying secret of all. There is no right and wrong or good and evil. There are no absolutes. In the end, there’s just you.”

The teaser for season five is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Starz series? Will you be sad to see it end?