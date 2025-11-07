Reasonable Doubt: Season Four Renewal Set for Onyx Collective Series on Hulu

Reasonable Doubt is not going anywhere anytime soon. Hulu has renewed the legal drama for a fourth season ahead of its season three finale next week.

Emayatzy Corinealdi, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, Joseph Sikora, Morris Chestnut, Kyle Bary, Rumer Willis, Brandee Evans, Richard Brooks, April Parker Jones, and Keith Arthur Bolden star in Reasonable Doubt, which follows criminal defense attorney Jacqueline “Jax” Stewart (Corinealdi) in Los Angeles. Season three had her handling the case of a child star.

Hulu announced the series’ renewal on Instagram. Check out the announcement below.

