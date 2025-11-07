Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Reasonable Doubt: Season Four Renewal Set for Onyx Collective Series on Hulu

by Regina Avalos,

Reasonable Doubt TV Show on Hulu: canceled or renewed?

(Hulu)

Reasonable Doubt is not going anywhere anytime soon. Hulu has renewed the legal drama for a fourth season ahead of its season three finale next week.

Emayatzy Corinealdi, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, Joseph Sikora, Morris Chestnut, Kyle Bary, Rumer Willis, Brandee Evans, Richard Brooks, April Parker Jones, and Keith Arthur Bolden star in Reasonable Doubt, which follows criminal defense attorney Jacqueline “Jax” Stewart (Corinealdi) in Los Angeles. Season three had her handling the case of a child star.

Hulu announced the series’ renewal on Instagram. Check out the announcement below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Hulu series? Are you glad it has been renewed for a fourth season?


Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x