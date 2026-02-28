The Voice: Season 29 Ratings (Spring 2026)

For this season, The Voice features just three coaches, instead of four. In addition, numerous past champions will be joining. One would assume that NBC is sure to renew this popular show for a 30th season but, season 29 sure feels like an anniversary season. Could The Voice possibly be cancelled or put on hiatus for a year? Stay tuned.

A singing competition series, The Voice TV show is hosted by Carson Daly and airs typically on Mondays and sometimes on Tuesday nights. Adam Levine (his 18th season), John Legend (his 11th season), and Kelly Clarkson (her 10th season) return to coach in season 29, billed as a “Battle of Champions” season because all the coaches have previously won. The competition typically has four stages: blind auditions, battle rounds, knockouts, and live performances. In the knockouts round, two contestants from each coach’s former teams will compete in the “In-Season All-Star Competition.” The All-Star artists include Maelyn Jarmon, Renzo, Jake Hoot, Girl Named Tom, Javier Colon, and Jordan Smith.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 27 of The Voice on NBC (which aired in Spring 2025) averaged a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.68 million viewers on Monday nights, On Tuesdays, episodes averaged a 0.25 in the demo and 3.91 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of March 1, 2026, The Voice has not been cancelled or renewed for a 30th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like The Voice TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 30th season?