Memory of a Killer: Season One Ratings + Viewer Votes

Patrick Dempsey starred in one of television’s most popular dramas, Grey’s Anatomy, for nearly 250 episodes. His more recent series have had much shorter runs. Will this new FOX series be a big hit in the ratings and run a long time? Will Memory of a Killer be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A crime drama series, Memory of a Killer TV show was created by Ed Whitmore and Tracey Malone. It stars Dempsey, Richard Harmon, Odeya Rush, Peter Gadiot, Daniel David Stewart, and Michael Imperioli. The show was inspired by the book and 2003 Belgian film De Zaak Alzheimer. In the story, Angelo Doyle (Dempsey) is a hitman who’s leading a dangerous double life while hiding an even deadlier personal secret. After carrying out a hit on his latest assigned target, Angelo begins to realize his mind may be failing him as his two, completely separate lives are slowly crashing together. Angelo’s oldest friend is Dutch (Imperioli), an accomplished chef whose restaurant is a front for criminal enterprise. Other characters include hitman Joe (Harmon); Maria (Rush), Angelo’s daughter; Jeff (Stewart), Maria’s husband; Dave (Gadiot), a local police detective; and Special Agent Linda Grant (Gina Torres).

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don't include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel.



TV SHOW STATUS As of January 26, 2026, Memory of a Killer has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

