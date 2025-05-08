Animal Control: Season Four; Joel McHale Sitcom Renewed on FOX

Frank will be back on the job for the 2025-26 TV season. FOX has renewed Animal Control for a fourth year. The sitcom’s third season of 10 episodes finished airing in March.

A single-camera workplace comedy series, the Animal Control TV show stars Joel McHale, Michael Rowland, Vella Lovell, Ravi Patel, and Grace Palmer. In the story, Frank Shaw (McHale) is an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he’s so cynical. He has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals, while humans are more of a mystery. Frank’s partner, Fred “Shred” Taylor (Rowland), is an optimistic rookie. They both report to Emily Price (Lovell), their sweet-natured and endearingly awkward boss. Amit Patel (Patel) and Victoria Sands (Palmer) are also partners in the Animal Control office, but are complete opposites.

Airing on Thursday nights, the third season of Animal Control averaged a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.13 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 9% in the demo and down by 21% in viewership.

Fellow comedy Going Dutch was also renewed for the 2025-26 season today.

“Animal Control and Going Dutch are proven winners thanks to signature FOX characters brought to life by Joel and Denis — two of the funniest comedic voices on TV today, giving us an ideal foundation for building our new comedy block,” said Michael Thorn, President, FOX Television Network. “With a focus on creating irreverent, fun workplace humor that’s both outrageous and unpredictable, Joel, Denis, their castmates and production teams deliver reliably laugh-out-loud moments week-after-week that will keep fans coming back season-after-season.”

What do you think? Have you made a point to watch episodes of the Animal Control series? Are you glad this FOX show has been renewed for a fourth season and 2025-26?

