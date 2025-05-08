The Masked Singer: Season 14; FOX Singing Competition Renewed But Won’t Return for Fall 2025

A whole new group of costumed celebrities will be practicing their songs. FOX has renewed The Masked Singer for a fourteenth season, but the show will reportedly only be airing one cycle for 2025-26. The series’ 13th season finished airing tonight.

A mystery singing competition series, The Masked Singer TV show is hosted by Nick Cannon, with Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora sitting on the judges’ panel. The show features singing celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist — each contestant is covered from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with a full face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers — and even the other contestants — are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. In season 13, the costumed characters include Ant, Bat, Boogie Woogie, Cherry Blossom, Coral, Fuzzy Peas, Griffin, Honey Pot, Mad Scientist Monster, Nessy, Paparazzo, Pearl, Space Ranger, Stud Muffin, and Yorkie. They’ll participate in themed episodes, focusing on The Grand Ole Opry, Boy Band Night, Decades, Rat Pack, Gods, Carnival Night, the film franchises Shrek and Ghostbusters, and Soundtrack Of My Life.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the 13th season of The Masked Singer averages a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.84 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season 11, which aired in Spring 2024, that’s down by 7% in the demo and down by 11% in viewership.

While the competition typically airs two cycles a year, Masked Singer is said to be skipping its fall run and won’t be back until early 2026.

“Debuting the new season in January is a strategic move to give ample runway for America’s favorite guessing game and allow us to creatively look at enhancing the show with the biggest names at the center of it,” a FOX spokeswoman said.

Deadline reports that the series may return to its twice-a-year schedule in the future.

What do you think? Have you been watching The Masked Singer TV series on FOX? Are you glad this competition has been renewed for 2025-26?

