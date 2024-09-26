The Masked Singer: Season 12 Ratings

A new group of celebrities in crazy costumes are ready to take the stage. Although the ratings have fallen quite a bit, The Masked Singer remains one of FOX’s top-rated shows. Could it be cancelled, or is The Masked Singer sure to be renewed for season 13 and Spring 2025? Stay tuned.

A mystery singing competition series, The Masked Singer TV show is hosted by Nick Cannon, with Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora sitting on the judges’ panel. Former contestants Dick Van Dyke, Jewel, Ne-Yo, and DeMarcus Ware will appear as Masked Ambassadors for new contestants. The show features singing celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist — each contestant is covered from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with a full face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers — and even the other contestants — are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. In season 12, the costumed characters include Bluebell, Buffalo, Chess Piece, Dust Bunny, Goo, Ice King, Leaf Sheep, Macaron, Royal Knight, Sherlock Hound, Ship, Showbird, Strawberry Shortcake, Wasp, and Woodpecker. They’ll participate in themed episodes, focusing on Miley Cyrus, the Footloose movie, Barbie, 60s Night, Sports Night, Who Are You Fest, Soundtrack of My Life, and Thanksgiving.

For comparisons: Season 10 of The Masked Singer on FOX, which aired in Fall 2023, averaged a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.40 million viewers.

As of September 27, 2024, The Masked Singer has not been cancelled or renewed for a 13th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

