The Masked Singer: Season 10 Ratings

We don’t have to wonder about the immediate future of The Masked Singer since it’s already been revealed that the show’s been renewed by FOX for an 11th season, and production is underway. Could The Masked Singer possibly be cancelled, or is it sure to be renewed for additional seasons despite a drop in ratings? Stay tuned.

A mystery singing competition series, The Masked Singer TV show is hosted by Nick Cannon, with Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke sitting on the judges’ panel. The show features singing celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist — each contestant is covered from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with a full face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers — and even the other contestants — are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. In season ten, the costumed characters will participate in themed episodes, including Trolls Night, Harry Potter Night, Elton John, NFL Night, One Hit Wonders, Disco, 2000s Night, I Wanna Rock, and Soundtrack of My Life.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/11 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season eight of The Masked Singer on FOX (which aired in Fall 2022) averaged a 0.72 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.95 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the The Masked Singer TV series on FOX? Are you glad it’s been renewed for an 11th season?