The Masked Singer: Season 11 — Has the FOX Competititon Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

The Masked Singer TV show been cancelled or renewed for an 11th season on FOX?



A mystery singing competition series airing on the FOX television network, The Masked Singer TV show is hosted by Nick Cannon, with Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke sitting on the judges’ panel. The show features singing celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist — each contestant is covered from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with a full face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers — and even the other contestants — are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. In season ten, the costumed characters will participate in themed episodes, including Trolls Night, Harry Potter Night, Elton John, NFL Night, One Hit Wonders, Disco, 2000s Night, I Wanna Rock, and Soundtrack of My Life.





Season 10 Ratings

The 10th season of The Masked Singer averages a 0.87 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.98 million viewers. Compared to season eight (which aired in Fall 2022), that’s up by 21% in the demo andup by 1% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Masked Singer stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

The Masked Singer has been renewed for an 11th season, which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder about this FOX show’s fate in the immediate future. It’s already been revealed that The Masked Singer has been renewed for an 11th season, and filming began in early September. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Masked Singer cancellation or renewal news.



