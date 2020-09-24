The Masked Singer: Season Four Ratings

In part due to the ongoing pandemic, FOX is changing things up a bit for season four of The Masked Singer. Viewers at home can sign up to vote on their favorite performances and the panelists will try to win a trophy of their own throughout the season, by guessing the greatest number of singers correctly. Will these ratings affect the ratings? Is The Masked Singer guaranteed to be renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

A costumed singing competition, The Masked Singer is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke. The show features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist — each singer is covered from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with a full face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. The costumed characters in season four include Baby Alien, Broccoli, Crocodile, Dragon, Giraffe, Gremlin, Jellyfish, Lips, Mushroom, Popcorn, Seahorse, Serpent, Snow Owls, Squiggly Monster, Sun, and Whatchamacallit.

For comparisons: Season two of The Masked Singer (which aired Fall 2019) on FOX averaged a 2.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.05 million viewers in the live+same day ratings.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

