The Masked Singer: Season 13; FOX Series Renewed for Early 2025 Premiere

A new group of celebrities will soon be singing in crazy costumes. FOX has officially renewed The Masked Singer for a 13th season, which will launch in February. Episodes of the 12th season are currently airing on the network.

A mystery singing competition series, The Masked Singer TV show is hosted by Nick Cannon, with Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora sitting on the judges’ panel. Former contestants Dick Van Dyke, Jewel, Ne-Yo, and DeMarcus Ware appear in season 12 as Masked Ambassadors for new contestants. The show features singing celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist — each contestant is covered from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with a full face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers — and even the other contestants — are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. In season 12, the costumed characters include Bluebell, Buffalo, Chess Piece, Dust Bunny, Goo, Ice King, Leaf Sheep, Macaron, Royal Knight, Sherlock Hound, Ship, Showbird, Strawberry Shortcake, Wasp, and Woodpecker. They participate in themed episodes, focusing on Miley Cyrus, the Footloose movie, Barbie, 60s Night, Sports Night, Who Are You Fest, Soundtrack of My Life, and Thanksgiving.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the 12th season of The Masked Singer averages a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.74 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season 10 (Fall 2023), that’s down by 21% in the demo and down by 19% in viewership.

The show’s 13th season will kick off on Wednesday, February 12th, and will lead into third season episodes of The Floor.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed The Masked Singer on FOX? Are you planning to watch season 13 in the new year?

