Rescue: HI-Surf: Cancelled; No Season Two for FOX Action-Drama Series

FOX is leaving the island. Rescue: HI-Surf has been cancelled, so the drama won’t be returning for a second season on the network. The first season of 19 episodes finished airing in March.

An action drama series created by Matt Kester, the Rescue: HI-Surf TV show stars Robbie Magasiva, Arielle Kebbel, Adam Demos, Kekoa Kekumano, Alex Aiono, and Zoe Cipres. Shawn Hatosy, Ian Anthony Dale, and Sea Shimooka recur. The story follows the personal and professional lives of the heavy-water lifeguards who patrol and protect the North Shore of O’ahu — the most famous and dangerous stretch of coastline in the world. Captain Harlan “Sonny” Jennings (Magasiva) and his core team of lifeguards save lives in the difficult and often life-threatening conditions of Hawaii’s Seven Mile Miracle. Sonny’s lieutenant, Emily “Em” Wright (Kebbel), and veteran lifeguards Will Ready (Demos) and Laka Hanohano (Kekumano) monitor the dangerous Hawaiian waters. Meanwhile, new lifeguard recruits Hina Alexander (Cipres) and Kainalu Emerson (Aiono) have a flirtatious dynamic with one another as they compete to join Sonny’s district. Between diving headfirst into difficult and life-threatening conditions to rescuing injured and in need of help beachgoers and surfers, the lifeguards are also dealing with their own personal issues.

Airing predominantly on Monday nights, the first season of Rescue: HI-Surf averaged a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.84 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

While the series ranked well compared to FOX’s other scripted shows, it wasn’t the breakout hit the network hoped for. It is also reportedly a relatively expensive show to produce, partly because of its location.

The network isn’t abandoning beach dramas as a reboot of Baywatch is said to still be in the works.

What do you think? Have you liked watching the Rescue: HI-Surf series on FOX? Are you sorry the network didn’t renew it for a second season?

