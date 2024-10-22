Matlock: Early Season Two Renewal from CBS; Kathy Bates Legal Drama Set for 2025-26

The new version of Matlock has won its case. After just two episodes, CBS has renewed the series for a second season, which will debut in the 2025-26 broadcast TV season. It’s unclear how many episodes remain in the first season.

A reimagining of the 1980s and 90s legal drama of the same name, this Matlock TV series stars Kathy Bates, Skye P. Marshall, Jason Ritter, David Del Rio, and Leah Lewis. Madeline “Matty” Matlock (Bates) is a brilliant septuagenarian who succeeded in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm. There, she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker thirsty for justice. Olympia’s ex-husband, Julian (Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm’s younger associates: charismatic Billy (Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Lewis). Matty good-naturedly takes ribbing for having the same last name as the classic TV lawyer, but she’s ready to take on today’s cases with her own unique style. There’s also far more to this sweet little lady than meets the eye.

Airing on Thursday nights, the first season of Matlock is currently averaging a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.06 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It’s currently CBS’ second-most-watched scripted series of the season, behind Tracker.

“This reconceived Matlock was devised by Jennie Snyder Urman with a brilliant surprise plot twist, and we knew we had something very special the moment we saw the first episode brought to life by the incredibly talented Kathy Bates,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “The audience reception and critical acclaim for it has been overwhelming. We can’t wait to get started on a second season.”

