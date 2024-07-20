Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage: Two Join Young Sheldon Spin-Off, One Character Recast

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage has added two to its cast, with one of the additions being a recast. Dougie Baldwin will take on the series regular role of Mandy’s younger brother Conner. Joseph Apollonio appeared in the role during a season six episode of Young Sheldon.

Per TV Line, Conner is described as “a talented oddball with musical prowess who still lives with his parents. Coddled by his mother, Audrey, and hassled by his father, Jim, Connor doesn’t fit in — even in his own family.”

Jessie Prez has also joined the series as “Ruben, a long-time employee at Jim’s tire store.” He is not to happy about Georgie being hired as an employee.

The new additions join Montana Jordan, Emily Osment, Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones in the CBS comedy. It was recently announced that fans will see Zoe Perry, Raegan Revord, and Annie Potts appear in the series as it kicks off in October.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new CBS series once it arrives?