Suits: LA, Grosse Pointe Garden Society: NBC Orders Legal Drama Spin-off and Murder Mystery Series

NBC has ordered two new dramas for the network, and one of them will bring back the world of Suits to the small screen, Suits: LA and Grosse Pointe Garden Society have both been ordered to series.

Stephen Amell (above), Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, Bryan Greenberg, and Troy Winbush star in Suits: LA from Aaron Korsh. The series, set in the same world as the original Suits takes the action to Los Angeles. NBC revealed the following about the upcoming series:

“Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point and to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives.”

As for Grosse Pointe Garden Society, the series follows four friends and members of a garden club who “get caught up in murder and mischief.” Melissa Fumero, AnnaSophia Robb, Ben Rappaport, Matthew Davis, Alexander Hodge, Aja Naomi King, Nancy Travis, and Felix Avitia star in the murder mystery series.

Premiere dates for both series will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch these new shows on NBC when they arrive?