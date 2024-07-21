The Terror: Season Three; Dan Stevens to EP and Star in AMC Horror Anthology Series

The Terror has its star. Dan Stevens will star in and executive produce season three of the anthology series, which was renewed in February after five years.

This new season will be based on Victor La Valle’s novel The Devil in Silver. It follows the story of a man wrongly sent to a mental hospital. Six episodes are being produced for the season.

AMC revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“AMC Networks today announced that Dan Stevens (Abigail, Downton Abbey) will lead and executive produce the third installment of the lauded horror anthology, The Terror: Devil in Silver. Writing is led by executive producers Chris Cantwell (Halt and Catch Fire) and author Victor LaValle, who wrote the celebrated novel on which the season is based. Emmy-nominated director Karyn Kusama (Jennifer’s Body, Destroyer, Yellowjackets) also executive produces and will direct the first two episodes. Stevens will play Pepper, a working-class moving man who, through a combination of bad luck and a bad temper, finds himself wrongfully committed to New Hyde Psychiatric Hospital – an institution filled with the people society would rather forget. There, he must contend with patients who work against him, doctors who harbor grim secrets, and perhaps even the very Devil himself. As Pepper navigates a hellscape where nothing is as it seems, he finds that the only path to freedom is to face down the entity which thrives on the suffering within New Hyde’s walls – but doing so may prove that the worst demons of all live inside him. Shared Stevens: “I’m thrilled to be a part of The Terror: Devil in Silver. This series is a dark symphony of psychological horror and gripping drama, set to rock the audience. Victor LaValle, Christopher Cantwell, and this incredible team have crafted a unique and twisted dance of devils and shadows. I look forward to delivering something epic that will echo through the halls like an iron bell.” Stevens most recently appeared in the films Abigail, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and as a voice in the Academy Award-winning animated feature The Boy and the Heron. Upcoming, Stevens will star alongside Hunter Schafer in Tilman Singer’s Cuckoo (Neon), and he recently wrapped production Netflix’s limited series Zero Day. Dan Stevens Headshot The executive producing team for The Terror: Devil in Silver includes Ridley Scott and David W. Zucker for Scott Free Productions, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert for Emjag Productions, Guymon Casady (Entertainment 360), Dan Stevens and Brooke Kennedy. Previous seasons of The Terror have focused on a British naval expedition stuck in the ice while searching for the Northwest Passage and events in a Japanese internment camp during World War II. Season one became AMC+’s most watched library release ever in the first month following its debut on the service last fall. Season two is currently streaming on AMC+. The Terror: Devil in Silver will premiere on AMC and AMC+ with six episodes in 2025.”

The premiere date for The Terror: The Devil in Silver will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of The Terror? Do you plan to watch season three?