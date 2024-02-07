The Terror: Season Two Viewer Votes

Is the second season of The Terror TV show on AMC as terrifying as last? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Terror is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all of The Terror season two episodes. *Status Update Below.

An AMC supernatural anthology drama, the second season is billed as The Terror: Infamy and stars George Takei, Derek Mio, Kiki Sukezane, Cristina Rodlo, Shingo Usami, Naoko Mori, Miki Ishikawa, C. Thomas Howell, Lee Shorten, Hira Ambrosino, and Christopher Naoki. Season two of The Terror unfolds during World War II, as a string of unusual deaths plagues a Japanese American community, and Chester Nakayama (Mio) strives to comprehend and battle the evil at the root of it all.





What do you think? Which season two episodes of The Terror TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should AMC cancel or renew The Terror for a third season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

*2/7/24 update: The Terror has been renewed for a third season.