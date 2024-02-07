The Terror on AMC: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Three?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

An AMC supernatural anthology drama, the second season is billed as The Terror: Infamy and stars George Takei, Derek Mio, Kiki Sukezane, Cristina Rodlo, Shingo Usami, Naoko Mori, Miki Ishikawa, C. Thomas Howell, Lee Shorten, Hira Ambrosino, and Christopher Naoki. Season two of The Terror unfolds during World War II, as a string of unusual deaths plagues a Japanese American community, and Chester Nakayama (Mio) strives to comprehend and battle the evil at the root of it all.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of The Terror averaged a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 393,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 77% and 68%, respectively. Learn how The Terror stacks up against other AMC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

The Terror has been renewed for a third season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will AMC cancel or renew The Terror for season three? The first season was one of AMC’s highest-rated series but season two performed terribly. Because it’s an anthology, that may not sink this series though. I still think The Terror will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Terror cancellation or renewal news.

2/7/24 update: The Terror has been renewed for a third season.



