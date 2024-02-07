The Terror on AMC: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Three?

Vulture Watch
What’s This TV Show About?
An AMC supernatural anthology drama, the second season is billed as The Terror: Infamy and stars George Takei, Derek Mio, Kiki Sukezane, Cristina Rodlo, Shingo Usami, Naoko Mori, Miki Ishikawa, C. Thomas Howell, Lee Shorten, Hira Ambrosino, and Christopher Naoki. Season two of The Terror unfolds during World War II, as a string of unusual deaths plagues a Japanese American community, and Chester Nakayama (Mio) strives to comprehend and battle the evil at the root of it all.
Season Two Ratings
The second season of The Terror averaged a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 393,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 77% and 68%, respectively. Learn how The Terror stacks up against other AMC TV shows.
The Terror has been renewed for a third season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.
Telly’s Take
Will AMC cancel or renew The Terror for season three? The first season was one of AMC’s highest-rated series but season two performed terribly. Because it’s an anthology, that may not sink this series though. I still think The Terror will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Terror cancellation or renewal news.
2/7/24 update: The Terror has been renewed for a third season.
Did this show get picked up by Amazon? “Them” it states that it is part of the terror series in lower caps. Just not cool
I’d truly love & whole heartedly hope that they come out with a season 3 and possibly even further more seasons in the future!!! Amazingly & truly talented Writing & directing Please bring it back. Especially for a season 3
Tired of good shows being cancelled!!! I’m anxiously waiting for another exciting season of The Terror. The writing and casts are all excellent.
With horror shows ending or being cancelled, ie. The Walking Dead, NOS4A2 and The Passage, I’m hoping with any luck that The Terror will continue with season 3 or I’m no longer going to have a decent horror series to watch.
I LOVED both seasons of The Terror. But with each 1, the missed the first episode, some times the second. So I was confused for a while. But once I caught up, the think, the Second Seasons edged out the First. But that’s My Opinion. We each have our own. I hope we do get a third and many more, after that.
Anxiously awaiting another season. Don’t cancel my favorite series. I can’t wait to see what story line awaits next!
I loved season 2. Don’t know why it did so badly. Love the whole show. Pls don’t let it die!
Yes, love to see a season 3
I enjoyed seasons one and two. I would like to see the third season.
The Terror season I was chilling and addictive. Season 2 wasn’t as addictive, but I still enjoyed it. The British actors in Season 1 were terrific.
Please don’t cancel this show…love the Terror!
We love watching The Terror. Please don’t cancel the series because we want more. The series is well written and filmed. Jim a I (Kat) very much enjoy looking forward to the next season surprises. Sincerely, Kat & Jim
Yes plzz I really enjoyed season 2 I’m handicapped at the moment I’m not mobile I watch TV 24-7 plzz bring it back
Please renew The Terror for a Season 3
The Terror Season 3! Great series.