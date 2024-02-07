The Terror: Season Three; AMC Renews Horror Anthology Series After Five Years

AMC has decided to bring back its horror anthology series, The Terror, for a third season. Season two aired in October 2019 and took viewers aboard a ship in Victorian England. In January 2020, the network teased that it may renew the anthology series, but that seemed to be the end of it.

Season three will be inspired by Victor LaValle’s novel The Devil in Silver, which follows a man wrongly placed in a mental hospital. Six episodes are being produced for The Terror: Devil in Silver for release in 2025.

AMC revealed more about the season in a press release.

AMC Networks today announced it has greenlit a third installment of its popular and critically acclaimed horror anthology series, The Terror. The new season, called The Terror: Devil in Silver, will premiere on AMC and AMC+ with six episodes in 2025.

Writing executive producers are Chris Cantwell (Halt and Catch Fire) and author Victor LaValle, who wrote the celebrated novel on which the season is based. The stellar producing team includes David Zucker (Scott Free), Alexandra Milchan (Emjag), Guymon Casady (Management 360) and Scott Lambert (Anjulia Productions). Emmy-nominated director Karyn Kusama (Jennifer’s Body, Destroyer, Yellowjackets) is also on board as an executive producer and will direct the first two episodes.

“The Terror anthology series has already delivered to fans two unforgettable seasons of storytelling that blend real-world events and characters with a terrifying and mysterious supernatural element,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “The Devil in Silver offers a perfect opportunity for a new installment of this popular and critically acclaimed anthology. We are looking forward to once again working with Chris Cantwell, who we partnered with so successfully on Halt and Catch Fire, Victor LaValle, Karyn Kusama and this great producing team to share our version of Victor’s heralded and disturbing novel.”

Said Cantwell: “This series is at once a grounded and real story of a man encountering those forgotten by the world and those he has neglected himself, all while arriving at a life-or-death crossroads where he must face the Devil without and within… and what does victory look like in a world of broken systems, and preyed upon people? What kind of hero is needed? I am thrilled to be returning to AMC and honored to be working with a writer like Victor. We are looking forward to scaring the living daylights out of all of you very soon.”

“Devil in Silver is a horror story based on all I’ve seen and also a love letter to the resilience of the human spirit,” said LaValle. “I feel so lucky that Christopher Cantwell agreed to help me tell this story. His gifts for empathy, humor and tragedy have only enriched this tale of ours. Plus, when we get together, we come up with some pretty twisted thrills. AMC is the perfect home for our show and they’ve been such enthusiastic partners in its development.”

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining Victor LaValle and Christopher Cantwell on the mind-bending, heart-wrenching journey that is The Terror: Devil in Silver,” said Kusama. “They’ve created a tale that is both genuinely terrifying and satisfyingly emotional, anchored by unforgettable characters. It’s an honor to help bring this special story to life.”

The Terror: Devil in Silver tells the story of Pepper – a working class moving man, who through a combination of bad luck and a bad temper, finds himself wrongfully committed to New Hyde Psychiatric Hospital – an institution filled with the people society would rather forget. There, he must contend with patients who work against him, doctors who harbor grim secrets, and perhaps even the very Devil himself. As Pepper navigates a hellscape where nothing is as it seems, he finds that the only path to freedom is to face down the entity which thrives on the suffering within New Hyde’s walls – but doing so may prove that the worst demons of all live inside him.

Previous seasons of The Terror have focused on a British naval expedition stuck in the ice while searching for the Northwest Passage and events in a Japanese internment camp during World War II. Season one is available now on AMC+ and became AMC+’s #1 most watched library release ever in the first month following its debut on the service this past fall. Season two is slated to return to AMC+ this spring.