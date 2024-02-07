The Terror: Season Two Ratings

Despite comparatively low numbers, the freshman installment of the The Terror TV show did pretty well for an AMC series that isn’t a part of The Walking Dead or Breaking Bad franchises. Now that it’s back for a second season as The Terror: Infamy, with a new storyline, can it build up its audience and become a mainstay for the cable network? Will The Terror be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned. *Status Update Below.
An AMC horror anthology drama, The Terror: Infamy stars George Takei, Derek Mio, Kiki Sukezane, Cristina Rodlo, Shingo Usami, Naoko Mori, Miki Ishikawa, C. Thomas Howell, Lee Shorten, Hira Ambrosino, and Christopher Naoki. Season two of The Terror unfolds during World War II as a string of unusual deaths plagues a Japanese American community, and Chester Nakayama (Mio) strives to comprehend and battle the evil at the root of it all.
The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.
For comparisons: The first season of The Terror averaged a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 year old demographic and 1.222 million viewers viewers.
*2/7/24 update: The Terror has been renewed for a third season.
This is an excellent series, the stories, characters and writing perfection. Season 3 is needed
Nice mix of supernatural spookiness coupled with a large dose of US history. Interesting peek inside Japanese interment camps in America during WWII. Good acting however the show would flow better if the characters spoke English instead of Japanese /subtitles for the average viewer. I’ve enjoyed Season I and Season II thus far. The factual historical setting is a nice juxtaposition to the element of horror in this television series.
I love it. It’s great to learn about the myths and legends from other cultures. I’m a Latino man who has extensive knowledge of Latino lore and enjoy being introduced to something else other than Jason, Mike and Freddy. Love the designs and how the story has a hint of biography. Waiting for 3rd season already..
Freaking love this show. Hope it makes a season 3.
yeah i really want this show to keep going