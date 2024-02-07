The Terror: Season Two Ratings

Despite comparatively low numbers, the freshman installment of the The Terror TV show did pretty well for an AMC series that isn’t a part of The Walking Dead or Breaking Bad franchises. Now that it’s back for a second season as The Terror: Infamy, with a new storyline, can it build up its audience and become a mainstay for the cable network? Will The Terror be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned. *Status Update Below.

An AMC horror anthology drama, The Terror: Infamy stars George Takei, Derek Mio, Kiki Sukezane, Cristina Rodlo, Shingo Usami, Naoko Mori, Miki Ishikawa, C. Thomas Howell, Lee Shorten, Hira Ambrosino, and Christopher Naoki. Season two of The Terror unfolds during World War II as a string of unusual deaths plagues a Japanese American community, and Chester Nakayama (Mio) strives to comprehend and battle the evil at the root of it all.

For comparisons: The first season of The Terror averaged a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 year old demographic and 1.222 million viewers viewers.

*2/7/24 update: The Terror has been renewed for a third season.