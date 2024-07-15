Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage: Members of Young Sheldon Cast to Appear in CBS Comedy Spin-off

Members of the Young Sheldon cast will help kick off the long-running comedy’s upcoming spin-off, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. TV Line reports that Zoe Perry, Raegan Revord, and Annie Potts will appear in the multi-camera sitcom, reuniting with stars Montana Jordan and Emily Osment.

Perry and Potts, aka Georgie’s mother Mary and his Meemaw, will appear in the first episode, and Rwvord, Georgie’s sister Missy, will appear in the second. It is also possible that Iain Armitage (aka brother Sheldon) could appear at some point, but nothing has been planned at this point.

Executive producer Steve Holland said the following about the Cooper family popping up on the spin-off:

“Like we’ve always said, this is a world where this family exists and can be a part of this world. We love all these actors. Sheldon is in Pasadena going to school, but I think for a Christmas or a Thanksgiving [episode], we would love to have him stop by. This is a world where these actors can keep coming and playing. We don’t want to make it a ‘guest star of the week’ thing, but they’re a part of this world.”

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage premieres on CBS on October 17th.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this new spin-off on CBS this fall?