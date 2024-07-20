Snowpiercer: Season Four; Studio Execs Talks About Move from TNT to AMC and Possibility of Making a Franchise

Snowpiercer returns to the small screen this weekend on its new home at AMC, and season four may not be the end of the series. Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios are both looking to the future with the series and the possibility of making a franchise.

That is why they chose AMC as the new home for the series when TNT decided not to air season four. Adelstein said the following about the move from TNT to AMC in an interview with Deadline:

“I got a call over Christmas the year before offering us to buy back Snowpiercer. This was when Max was cutting everything out, taking the tax write-offs. Ultimately, TNT offered a generous price, so we bought it back from them and took it out. I think that AMC made the most sense because they focus on franchises, and they’re really good with it, and with Snowpiercer there’s a sequel and a prequel based on the graphic novels. So, AMC was our first choice.”

As for the future of Snowpiercer, fans could see both a sequel and a prequel if season four does well on AMC. Clements said the following about that possibility:

“Yeah, they have mentioned that’s a great proposition for us to find a good prequel or sequel to go with the original. So that’s something we’ll definitely work on. We have some material, but we think we’ll build it out with AMC, assuming that the rollout will be a big success.”

The series stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Archie Panjabi, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, Mike O’Malley, Chelsea Harris, and Steven Ogg. It is set in an alternate history in which the planet has become a frozen wasteland. What is left of humanity travels the planet on a constantly moving train.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Snowpiercer? Are you excited about the return of the series? Do you plan to watch the premiere of season four tomorrow night?