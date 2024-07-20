Tell Me Lies: Season Two; First-Look Photos and Premiere Date Released for Hulu Drama Series

Tell Me Lies finally has a premiere date for its second season. The first two episodes of the eight-episode season will arrive in September. Hulu announced the premiere date by releasing several first-look photos for the season. Hulu renewed the series for season two in November 2022.

Starring Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Cat Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Alicia Crowder, and Tom Ellis, with Thomas Doherty in a recurring role, the series follows a couple in a toxic relationship.

Hulu revealed the following about the plot of season two of Tell Me Lies:

“Tell Me Lies Season 2 picks up as Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) return to college, not speaking after their dramatic breakup at the start of the summer. Yet while very much at odds, they find themselves in a new version of their addictive dynamic – which is as infuriating as it is inescapable. Meanwhile, the story expands deeper into the lives of Lucy and Stephen’s friend group, as the fallout from Season One impacts all of their lives in unexpected ways.”

More photos for season two of Tell Me Lies are below. The series returns on September 4th.

What do you think? Did you watch the first season of Tell Me Lies? Do you plan to watch season two?