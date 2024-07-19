Thursday TV Ratings: Lucky 13, Big Brother, Masters of Illusion, Law & Order, Don’t Forget the Lyrics

Thursday, July 18, 2024 ratings — New episodes: Press Your Luck, Lucky 13, Big Brother, Masters of Illusion, and World’s Funniest Animals. Specials: CBS News: 2024 America Decides: Republican Convention, ABC News: The Republican National Convention — Your Voice/Your Vote 2024, and NBC News: Decision 2024: Republican National Convention. Reruns: Don’t Forget the Lyrics, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, Young Sheldon, Ghosts, Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and The Conners.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

