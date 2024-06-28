Thursday TV Ratings: Masters of Illusion, Shark Tank, Ghosts, U.S. Olympic Trials, COPA Tonight

Menu

Thursday, June 27, 2024 ratings — New episodes: Masters of Illusion and World’s Funniest Animals.  Sports: COPA Tonight and U.S. Olympic Trials: Track & FieldSpecials:Race for the White House and First Presidential Debate: Hosted by CNN. Reruns: Young Sheldon, Ghosts, Fire Country, Shark Tank, and The Conners.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

