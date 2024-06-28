The OC: Rachel Bilson Reprises Her FOX Drama Series Role for New Ad Campaign

Get ready to go back to The OC. Rachel Bilson has reprised her Summer Roberts role for a new ad campaign for 21 Seeds. The OC creators, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, are behind video spots for the campaign, so they asked Bilson to appear.

The series, which starred Peter Gallagher, Kelly Rowan, Benjamin McKenzie, Rachel Bilson, Melinda Clarke, Mischa Barton, Tate Donovan, Alan Dale, Autumn Reeser, Chris Carmack, Willa Holland, Michael Cassidy, Michael Nouri, Samaire Armstrong, Cam Gigandet, Jeff Hephner, aired for four seasons on FOX between 2003 and 2007. It followed the families living in Newport Beach.

In an interview with Variety, Bilson said the following about the possibility of a revival of the drama:

“I would always be up for it. But it’s also this thing that people still watch and are still discovering. So do you just leave that special moment as it is? You weigh both sides because obviously it would be fun and I love everybody and it would be awesome to go back and we need to somehow bring Marissa back to life and do the whole thing if we do it. But also leaving it for what it was and how special it kind of was, is also a positive.”

As for Summer Roberts, what is she doing now? She said, “I’m just going to say this for the fans — she’s definitely still married to Seth. They have kids. Let’s paint that picture. She’s living her best life. Summer, I feel like she really bloomed over the four years of the show and she just continued that way.”

What do you think? Did you watch The OC on FOX? Would you want to revisit the series and get an update on the characters?