Olympo: Cancelled; No Season Two for Netflix Sports Drama Despite Earlier Renewal Report

Olympo will not be returning for a second season. Netflix has canceled the young adult sports drama, which was released in June 2025 after one season. Earlier reports had the series returning for a second season, but those were never confirmed.

According to What’s on Netflix, the cancellation has been posted on Spanish social media with the following message:

“Clara Galle and Agustín Della Corte have not received a call to return 6 months after its release. We can confirm that the teams are already involved in other projects.”

Netflix later confirmed that report. Clara Galle, María Romanillos, Nuno Gallego, Nira Osahia, Agustín Della Corte, Najwa Khliwa, Juan Perales, Martí Cordero, and Andy Duato star in the series, which follows promising young athletes in Spain and shows how far they are willing to go for success.

What do you think? Did you watch this Netflix series? Were you hoping for a second season?