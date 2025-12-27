Home Town Takeover: Season Four of HGTV Series Won’t Be Hosted by Erin and Ben Napier

Home Town Takeover is headed to Canada for its fourth season, and this is causing a change for the HGTV series. Erin and Ben Napier are not hosting the series for its upcoming season.

The pair revealed why they are unable to host the renovation series. Erin said the following about the HGTV series, according to Deadline:

“Our production company is Canadian. The people who make our show, they’re passionate about this Canadian takeover. But, because we are Americans, we are not legally allowed to host the show. We can only be in it as, like, guest stars.”

The series will be hosted by Canadian talent, and the pair has already been chosen. It is another husband-and-wife team, but viewers will still see the couple. The logline for season four is as follows:

“Ben and Erin Napier, along with members of the HGTV family, lead a major overhaul to revitalize a small town by renovating the homes of the town’s changemakers, businesses and community spaces.”

A premiere date for season four will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this HGTV series? Do you plan to watch season four?