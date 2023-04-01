Fix My Flip: Season Two; HGTV Series Starring Page Turner Returns Next Month

Fix My Flip is returning soon to HGTV. The series, starring Page Turner, will return to the cable network next month. In the series, Turner helps overwhelmed home flippers succeed.

HGTV revealed more about the series in a press release.

“The new season of Fix My Flip will premiere on Thursday, May 4, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and will be available to stream on discovery+ the same day.

WHO: Licensed real estate agent Page Turner will jump in to help overwhelmed house flippers when HGTV premieres its sophomore season of Fix My Flip on Thursday, May 4, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The series, which attracted 12.4 million total viewers in its first season, will follow Page – who has sold millions in real estate and completed more than 100 successful flips – as she meets with struggling flippers to assess their dire mid-reno properties. In each episode, she will bring in her expert builder, Mitch Glew, her sweat equity, and often her own money, to get things back on track. Empowered with decades of real estate experience and an impressive track record, Page will fix everything from blown budgets and mismanaged schedules to uninspired upgrades and lackluster design so that everyone can make big profit.

In the season premiere, Page will help a father/daughter flipping duo, Allison and Juan, who have flipped several houses, but haven’t made much money in the process. To make matters worse, Allison and Juan do not see eye-to-eye on design or where to allocate dollars for their latest project in Huntington Beach. After advising them to do a full renovation reset, Page will show them the necessary updates, easy improvements and budget-friendly amenities that will help sell the home at their desired price point. Throughout the season, Page will rely on her business savvy to take on every high-stakes negotiation and show ambitious flippers how to succeed in one of the toughest real estate markets in the country.

Fix My Flip is produced by Big Table Media and BLW Productions.”