Fix My Flip: Page Turner Helps Overwhelmed Flippers in New HGTV Series

Fix My Flip is coming to HGTV in March. In the new series, Page Turner (Flip or Flop Nashville) will help homeowners in California get back on track when they become overwhelmed by their project. The first season will have six episodes.

HGTV revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Licensed real estate agent Page Turner, who first caught the attention of property aficionados as co-star of the HGTV hit Flip or Flop Nashville, returns home to California to help overwhelmed house flippers in her new series Fix My Flip. Premiering Thursday, March 10, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the six-episode series will follow Page – who has sold millions in real estate, owned a brokerage that employed up to 40 agents and executed 110 successful flips – as she meets with struggling flippers to tour mid-flip properties that are in dire, seemingly hopeless financial situations. Page taps into her deep expertise and invests her own money to help the floundering flippers fix everything from blown budgets and mismanaged schedules to uninspired upgrades and lackluster design. Empowered by her impressive track record, Page steps in to fix flips so that everyone can make big profit.

“I’ve been a real estate expert for two decades and I’ve seen the costly mistakes people make,” said Page. “I’m going to invest my time, money and expertise to show them how to do it right so that they stop losing money.”

In the season opener, Page will come to the rescue of a mother/daughter flipping team in Lake Arrowhead, California, who are hoping for success after making no profit on their first flip. With only about six weeks to finish the project before winter keeps buyers away, the duo needs help fast. After a tour, Page knows the flip is headed for trouble. To max out the small home’s layout, Page suggests undoing several completed improvements, such as removing a newly built wall in the kitchen and relocating the home’s new heating system. Once her vision for the cottage comes to life, the home will have the character and flow that are sure to attract buyers.

“I’m determined to help these flippers succeed,” said Page. “When the home is done right, they will know what it takes to win from here on out.”

Fans excited to see Page in action can catch a glimpse of the real estate extraordinaire as she stars as a guest judge in season two of HGTV’s hit home reno competition series Rock the Block. The show, along with episodes of Page’s first HGTV series, Flip or Flop Nashville, are available to stream on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service.”