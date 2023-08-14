Good Bones: HGTV in Talks with Stars About New Projects Ahead of Series Finale

Good Bones is ending its run on HGTV, but viewers could see the mother and daughter duo, Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine, again in future projects. The pair might not be seen together though.

Per Deadline, HGTV is already “in talks with Mina and Karen about other projects.”

Good Bones premiered on the cable network in 2016, and Mina and Karen have each had their spin-offs. Mina was seen in Good Bones: Risky Business, and Karen in Good Bones: Better Yard.

Starsiak Hawk said the following about wrapping the series:

“Today, I filmed my last few pickups for Good Bones. Not Good Bones Season 8, but for Good Bones. So it is officially… That’s a wrap, folks. It’s the end of an era. I mean, I had to say goodbye to some people today that I have spent my last almost 10 years with.”

What do you think? Do you want to see more of Mina and Karen once Good Bones ends?