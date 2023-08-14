Toxic Town: Netflix Orders New Drama Series About Corby Poisonings

Toxic Town is coming soon to Netflix. The streaming service ordered the four-part limited series from Jack Thorne. The series is a dramatization following the events of the Corby poisonings.

Jodie Whittaker, Robert Carlyle, Aimee Lou Wood, Rory Kinnear, and Brendan Coyle have been cast in the new series, which will begin filming later this month.

Netflix revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Toxic Town is a 4 part limited series from Broke & Bones, based on the real life story of the Corby poisonings. From multi-award-winning writer Jack Thorne, the series stars Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who, Broadchurch), Robert Carlyle (The Full Monty, Trainspotting), Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education, Living), Rory Kinnear (The Diplomat, James Bond) and Brendan Coyle (Downton Abbey, Spotless). It is due to go into production later this month. The Corby poisonings were one of the UK’s biggest environmental scandals. Toxic Town is a story about community, focusing on three mothers who take on a David and Goliath fight for justice. By tracing through the years of their fight, a terrible truth comes to the surface – one of stinging injustice. Jack Thorne: “The Corby Toxic Waste Case is one of those moments in history that is defining. It showed our ability to close our eyes and ears to the safety of our people. It also showed the remarkable way that people will fight for what’s right. Toxic Town tells the story of these funny, brave, incredible women and the way they scrapped for their children. It has been a true privilege working with Annabel, Minkie, Delyth and the whole Broke & Bones family on this incredible story, and we are so grateful to Netflix for giving us the opportunity and support in telling it.” Annabel Jones: “We are thrilled to be working with the hugely talented Jack Thorne. He is the voice of this generation and brings an intelligence, an intensity and an empathy to the human story behind this landmark case. Jack compassionately explores the interplay between a local community’s desire for economic prosperity and the environmental and human cost. A story which is as pertinent today as it was then.” Toxic Town (4×60′) is a Broke & Bones production, executive produced by Annabel Jones, Jack Thorne and Minkie Spiro; directed by Minkie Spiro; produced by Delyth Scudamore and written by Jack Thorne. Episode 3 is written by Jack Thorne and Amy Trigg.”

Check out the casting announcement from Netflix below.

Introducing the cast of Toxic Town, a four part limited series from writer Jack Thorne based on the real-life story of the Corby poisonings. pic.twitter.com/sroITAlVmC — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 10, 2023

