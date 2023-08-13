Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Saturday TV Ratings: Great Chocolate Showdown, 48 Hours, Baking It, Ms. Marvel, MLB Baseball

Published:

Great Chocolate Showdown TV Show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Joanna Bell/The CW — © 2023 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Saturday, August 12, 2023 ratingsNew Episodes: Great Chocolate Showdown and Recipe for Disaster. Specials: Ms. Marvel and Baking ItSports: MLB Baseball. Reruns:  America’s Got Talent, 48 Hours, Blue Bloods, and NCIS: Hawai’i.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.
Raw data courtesy Nielsen via SpoilerTV.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Bone’s

0
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x