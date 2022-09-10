Menu

Thursday TV Ratings: Big Brother, Great Chocolate Showdown, Queen Elizabeth Special, MasterChef, NFL Football

Published:

Big Brother TV show on CBS; (canceled or renewed?)

Photo: CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

Thursday, September 8, 2022 ratings — New episodes: Bump, Great Chocolate Showdown, and Big BrotherSpecials: Queen Elizabeth II: A Royal Life – A Special Edition of 20/20 and ABC News Special Report.  Sports: NFL Football: Bills at Rams.  Reruns: MasterChef, Fantasy Island, Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Young Sheldon, and Ghosts.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

