Wheel of Fortune: Season 41; Vanna White Misses Filming But Not Related to Contract Negotiations

Wheel of Fortune will be without Vanna White during an upcoming block of game show episodes. Shot last month, the episodes were shot for Teachers’ Week, and White was missing due to illness. Reports state that the letter-turner caught COVID, and California-based “Teacher of the Year” recipient Bridgette Donald-Blue filled in during her absence.

A source said the following about White’s absence, per TV Line:

“Teachers had already arrived in L.A. to tape the episodes and, with the academic school year starting, it was not feasible to reschedule that day. In keeping with the ‘Teachers Week’ theme… Bridgette Donald-Blue graciously agreed fill in for Vanna for those five episodes.”

TV Insider reported that the contract negotiations between White and Sony Television are heating up. White is asking for 50% of what Sajak makes per episode. This would be her first request for a pay increase in two decades. The negotiations and her absence from the episodes are not connected.

This comes as Sajak’s retirement is looming. Ryan Seacrest will take over hosting Wheel of Fortune next fall.

What do you think? Are you surprised by Wheel of Fortune filming without White? Would you continue to watch the game show if she also left?