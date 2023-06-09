Bewitched, The Partridge Family: Sony Developing Animated Sitcom Reboots, Plus Kid Versions of Wheel of Fortune and Shark Tank

Sony is developing several products targeted at kids for their lineup. These include animated reboots of Bewitched and The Partridge Family with new Wheel of Fortune and Shark Tank versions. Homes for these series were not announced.

The new Bewitched animated series will follow Samantha and Darrin’s daughter Tabitha as a teen trying to balance her normal life attending middle school while attending her grandmother’s witch academy. The original series aired between 1966 and 1972.

As for the new version of The Partridge Family, the reboot will follow a family as they ride around in their food truck, serving food and music to those they come across.

Reboots for both shows have been attempted, but the attempts never passed the pilot stage.

On the unscripted side of things, the new kid-focused versions of Wheel of Fortune and Shark Tank are currently in development. For the former, viewers might see some “physical and comedic challenges to earn letters or buy vowels.”

Joe D’Ambrosia, executive VP and general manager of SPT — Kids, said the following about the projects, per THR:

“There’s such a vast history at Sony Pictures Television with properties that we could play around with and reinvent, introducing a whole new generation of kids to them. Our mission is straightforward and clear. We’d like to be known as a premier content creator for kids who build new global franchises for Sony, like the SPT scripted team has done with Cobra Kai, the game show division has accomplished with Jeopardy! and the international team with The Crown, but in the kids’ space.”

What do you think? Were you a fan of Bewitched and The Partridge Family? Do you currently watch Wheel of Fortune and Shark Tank? Would you watch these new versions in your home with your family?