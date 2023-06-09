One: Felicity Jones to Star in Family Drama Series About Motor Racing from Formula 1

Formula 1 is getting into the scripted television business. A new family drama, One, is set in the world of Formula 1 racing and is currently being developed. A home has not yet been found for the series which Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby will write once the Writer’s Strike ends.

Felicity Jones will star and produce the drama from Tony To’s Bedrock Entertainment. The series will follow the “tumultuous ascension of a fictitious family-owned Formula 1 team as it contends with fierce personalities, ever-changing rivals, and multi-million-dollar stakes.”

Jones said the following about the series, per Deadline:

“It is an honour to be part of this unique and exciting partnership with Formula 1. The high stakes world of F1 continually delivers edge-of-your-seat drama and to have the opportunity to create a show based in this world is a thrilling prospect. I feel incredibly privileged to be working alongside this talented team including Mark and Hawk, Tony and the team at Bedrock Entertainment, and the whole team at F1 to bring our story to the screen.”

To also spoke about the potential series:

“One has been driven by our collective passions to tell the story of the characters who inhabit this unique world and what happens behind the scenes of the great and complex sport, while capturing the massive scope and scale of F1. We’re grateful that Felicity has graced us with her enduring commitment and talent and we are thrilled to collaborate with the team at Formula 1. We look forward to getting down to work with Mark, Hawk, and the One team to bring this global series to life.”

Formula 1 is involved in the series, and Isabelle Stewart, Head of Original Content, Formula 1, added, “Felicity is one of the most talented and engaging actresses in the world. We are thrilled to partner with her, Tony, Philippe, Mark and Hawk, to bring the glamorous, high-pressure and competitive inner workings of the world of Formula 1 to life for audiences across the globe.”

Additional details about One will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Formula 1 racing? Do you plan to watch this new family drama?