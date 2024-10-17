Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers: New HGTV Series to Help Frustrated Families

Drew and Jonathan Scott are tackling another challenge. HGTV’s new series featuring the pair will air on the network next month. In Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers, the home renovation duo will help frustrated families love their homes again.

HGTV revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

When moving isn’t an option, home renovation and real estate superstars Drew and Jonathan Scott will fix problematic homes for frustrated families in the new HGTV series Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers. Premiering Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the series will showcase the Brothers as they tackle seemingly insurmountable renovation challenges to transform dysfunctional houses into harmonious places that families will love. Homeowners will rely on the Brothers’ vision and expertise to enhance the function, floorplan and amenities of their existing property – in hopes the updates also relieve the stress, anxiety and chaos caused by bad design.

“We get the frustration because oftentimes the original layout found in older houses doesn’t make the best use of the space,” said Jonathan. “Drew and I know we can make these homes so much better.”

During the six-episode season, the Brothers will confer with clients to understand their home’s shortfalls and make a game plan to address what’s not working for them. With a set budget, Drew and Jonathan will take down walls, tear out kitchens and reconfigure living areas, assessing any hidden damage along the way that could impact the homeowners’ wish lists. They’ll reassure the families throughout the daunting renovation process and offer encouragement in emotional moments as they say goodbye to original rooms that hold treasured family memories.

In the season premiere, Jonathan will meet Johnny and Jackie, who love the size and location of their Los Angeles home, but admit it feels cramped for them, their young son and five rescue dogs. Exhausted by maneuvering for space, whether stepping on toes to prepare meals, bumping into each other on blind corners or simply using the front door, the family will lean on Drew and Jonathan to reimagine the home with an open concept, a large sliding door to add lots of natural light and greater access to the yard, as well as a redesigned kitchen and laundry room to better accommodate people and pets alike.

“We see the potential when we walk in and find boxy layouts and isolated spaces,” said Drew. “Transforming a home to truly suit a family’s needs will create a better environment and happier home life for everyone.”