A Road Map to Happiness: Docuseries to Feature Celebrities Seeking Happiest People on Earth

A Road Map to Happiness is headed to Sundance and then to the small screen. The new docuseries will feature Jason Momoa, Shailene Woodley, Elijah Wood, Alec Baldwin, and more as they travel the world looking for what makes different people happy.

Deadline shared the following about the series:

“The show will see author, podcaster and presenter Darin Olien (Down to Earth with Zac Efron) travel with actors to different corners of the world in search of the happiest people on Earth. The exploration-of-happiness docuseries will explore what constitutes happiness in different cultures and show the travelers — and viewers — different approaches to contentment.”

The series is still in production, with several episodes still in various stages of production. An outlet for the series has not yet been set.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series?