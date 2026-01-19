The Madison: First Video Released for New Taylor Sheridan Series Coming to Paramount+

Paramount+ has started the full promotional swing for The Madison. The first photos for the series were released recently, and now the first video teasing the newest Taylor Sheridan series is out. The preview aired during the season finale of Landman.

Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, Beau Garrett, Elle Chapman, Patrick J. Adams, Amiah Miller, Alaina Pollack, Ben Schnetzer, Kevin Zegers, Rebecca Spence, Danielle Vasinova, and Matthew Fox star in the series, which follows a Manhattan family after they move to Montana after tragedy strikes.

According to Deadline, the teaser also revealed that Will Arnett will guest-star in the new Paramount+ series as the therapist for Michelle Pfeiffer’s character. He will be a recurring guest on the series.

The second season of the series has already been filmed. Season one premieres on March 14th.

