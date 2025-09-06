The Madison: Kurt Russell Joins Paramount’s Yellowstone Spin-Off Series

The Madison has added a big name to its cast. According to Deadline, Kurt Russell has joined the cast of the Yellowstone spin-off series.

Russell joins Michelle Pfeiffer, Patrick J. Adams, Matthew Fox, Elle Chapman, Beau Garrett, and Amiah Miller, who star in the series, which will follow a New York City family as they move to the Madison River Valley of central Montana.

Details about Russell’s role were not revealed. Still, it has been previously reported that the Taylor Sheridan series is likely to be renewed for a second season ahead of its first season premiere.

The premiere date for The Madison will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this Yellowstone spin-off when it arrives?