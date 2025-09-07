Life Is Strange: Prime Video Orders Series Based on Video Game Franchise

Life is Strange is headed to Prime Video. The streaming service has ordered the series based on the video game franchise from Square Enix. Charlie Covell is the creator and showrunner for the series.

Prime Video revealed the following about the upcoming series:

Today, Prime Video announced that it has ordered Life Is Strange to series. Charlie Covell (End of the F***ing World, KAOS) will serve as creator, executive producer, and showrunner. The series comes from Square Enix, Story Kitchen, and LuckyChap and is produced by Amazon MGM Studios. Dmitri M. Johnson, Mike Goldberg, and Timothy I. Stevenson will executive produce under their Story Kitchen banner. Life Is Strange will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Based on the critically-acclaimed video game franchise, the story follows Max, a photography student, who discovers she can rewind time while saving the life of her childhood best friend, Chloe. As she struggles to understand this new skill, the pair investigate the mysterious disappearance of a fellow student, uncovering a dark side to their town that will ultimately force them to make an impossible life or death choice that will impact them forever.

“Story Kitchen has always believed that Life is Strange deserved to be more than just a game – it’s a cultural touchstone,” said Story Kitchen’s Dimitri M. Johnson and Mike Goldberg. “After a decade-long journey, we’re honored to be bringing this beloved story to Amazon MGM alongside our incredible partners at Square Enix, our brilliant showrunner/writer Charlie Covell, and the amazing team at LuckyChap. Together, this thoughtfully assembled dream team is ready to share Life is Strange with the world in an entirely new way!”

“It’s a huge honor to be adapting Life Is Strange for Amazon MGM Studios,” said showrunner Charlie Covell “I am a massive fan of the game, and I’m thrilled to be working with the incredible teams at Square Enix, Story Kitchen and LuckyChap. I can’t wait to share Max and Chloe’s story with fellow players and new audiences alike.”

“We’ve been huge fans of the visionary Charlie Covell for years, so partnering with them on the adaptation of Life is Strange is truly a dream come true,” said LuckyChap. “Charlie is an exceptional steward of revered IP, and we feel incredibly fortunate to have them at the helm of such an original, beloved and culturally resonant video game. We’re also deeply grateful to be collaborating with our friends at Amazon MGM Studios, Story Kitchen and Square Enix and can’t wait to bring Chloe, Max, and Arcadia Bay to life.”

“For years we’ve had so many people asking us to create a Life is Strange TV show and we’re so pleased to finally partner with Amazon MGM Studios who we trust will do an incredible job bringing our universe to life,” said Jon Brooke and Lee Singleton, Studio Heads at Square Enix.”

“We’re so excited for our global Prime Video customers to experience the dynamic world of Life Is Strange,” said Nick Pepper, Head of US SVOD TV & Development Series, Amazon MGM Studios. “The series is in wonderful hands with Charlie Covell who has crafted a deeply captivating story based on the iconic video game. Charlie, and their fantastic collaborators at LuckyChap, Story Kitchen, and Square Enix, are the perfect team to deliver a monumental adaptation that will captivate devoted fans and new audiences alike.”