Shifting Gears: Season Two; ABC Orders More of Tim Allen Comedy Series

Shifting Gears will have a longer season for season two. According to Deadline, ABC has ordered three additional episodes for season two, making for a total of 13. Season one only had 10 episodes.

Tim Allen, Kat Dennings, Seann William Scott, Daryl Chill Mitchell, Maxwell Simkins, and Barrett Margolis star in the ABC sitcom, which follows a garage owner and his daughter who has moved back home with her kids.

The additional episode order paves the way for ABC to have the Scrubs reboot to take over the Shifting Gears time slot at midseason.

The season two premiere of Shifting Gears will reunite Allen with his Home Improvement co-stars Patricia Richardson, Richard Karn, and Debbe Dunning.

Shifting Gears returns to ABC on October 1st.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this ABC sitcom? Do you plan to watch season two?